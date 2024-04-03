Weather Recap: March 2024

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - March was overall cooler than normal as the majority of the month was below our seasonal average throughout the entire month.

We wrapped up the final day of March at 69 degrees, which was the coolest daytime high for the entire month. The warmest day of the month was Friday, March 22nd, with a high of 86 degrees.

The start of the month of March was pretty dry, but we did have a few rain events especially on the final weekend of March.

Yuma also set a new DAILY rainfall record of 0.22" on Saturday March 30th, which broke the previous daily rain record of 0.08" set way back in 1992.

For the month of March, we received a total of 0.36" of measurable rain, when our average for the month is 0.39" just 0.03" away from making our monthly average.

So far, 2024 Yuma has accumulated 2.16", and comparing it with our 2024 yearly average, we are ahead by 1.00".

With what Yuma has accumulated so far for 2024 and comparing it to our total around this same time back in 2023, we were only at 0.59", which means Yuma is crushing it on our yearly rain total this year.