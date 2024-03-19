FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps to continue increasing towards higher 80’s range

Skip to Content
Temps to continue increasing towards higher 80's range

Published 12:32 PM

As temperatures continue to rise, strong winds also appear to be coming for the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Weakening low pressure will once again bring rain chances to parts of the Desert Southwest this afternoon before the system finally exits the region by Wednesday.

High pressure will then take over for the remainder of the week, ushering in the return of dry and tranquil conditions while promoting above-normal temperatures through at least the start of the weekend.

Cooler and more unsettled conditions are likely to return by the end of this weekend/start of next week.

