Below normal temps for St. Patrick’s Day weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A low pressure system will continue to meander over the region through early next week.

From this, we can expect chances for precipitation to persist, particularly over the Arizona high terrain to the north and east of Phoenix.

Scattered showers with light rainfall amounts across the lower deserts remain possible later Saturday and into Sunday.

Temperatures are forecast to be below normal Saturday and Sunday, followed by a gradual warming trend to near to above normal values over this upcoming week.