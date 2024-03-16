Skip to Content
Weather

Below normal temps for St. Patrick’s Day weekend

MGN / KYMA
By ,
today at 3:15 PM
Published 3:20 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A low pressure system will continue to meander over the region through early next week.

From this, we can expect chances for precipitation to persist, particularly over the Arizona high terrain to the north and east of Phoenix.

Scattered showers with light rainfall amounts across the lower deserts remain possible later Saturday and into Sunday.

Temperatures are forecast to be below normal Saturday and Sunday, followed by a gradual warming trend to near to above normal values over this upcoming week.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content