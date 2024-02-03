Possible rainfall and cooler temps for next week
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A ridge of high pressure will build over the region, resulting in tranquil conditions and a gradual warm up to near to slightly above normal temperatures across the area through this weekend and into the start of next week.
Another active weather pattern will set up over the Desert Southwest beginning on Tuesday and lasting through most of next week, bringing additional chances for widespread rainfall along with cooler temperatures.