FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 80’s range temperatures potentially coming soon to the Desert Southwest

As a warmup is still coming soon to the area, numbers could reach as high as the 80 degree range

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Broad upper level troughing will continue to shift east over the next few days.

Most of the precipitation has ended across our CWA, however, some lingering isolated light showers are possible in the Arizona high terrain through the afternoon.

Below normal temperatures will stick around through Saturday with the lower deserts seeing daily afternoon highs in the 60s.

A high amplitude ridge will begin to build over the region on Sunday, marking the beginning of a noticeable warming trend.

High temperatures will rise above normal on Monday and will even reach near 80 degrees by the middle of the week. Dry conditions and above normal temperatures will continue through at least next Friday.