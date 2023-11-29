FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures to rise to higher 70’s by next week
Things could be getting warmer soon here for the Desert Southwest, as temps could be rising for next week
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A low pressure system will be moving in from the west this evening giving the Arizona high terrain a decent chance for some light precipitation.
This system will also bring much cooler weather allowing our afternoon high temperatures to drop at or slightly below normal through the weekend.
A secondary system will move through late Thursday into Friday bringing widely scattered precipitation chances mainly across south-central and eastern Arizona.
High pressure and warming temperatures return early next week.