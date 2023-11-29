Skip to Content
Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures to rise to higher 70’s by next week

KYMA
By
today at 3:22 PM
Published 3:36 PM

Things could be getting warmer soon here for the Desert Southwest, as temps could be rising for next week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A low pressure system will be moving in from the west this evening giving the Arizona high terrain a decent chance for some light precipitation.

This system will also bring much cooler weather allowing our afternoon high temperatures to drop at or slightly below normal through the weekend.

A secondary system will move through late Thursday into Friday bringing widely scattered precipitation chances mainly across south-central and eastern Arizona.

High pressure and warming temperatures return early next week.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content