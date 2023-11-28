Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More winds expected for the rest of the week

today at 3:04 PM
Published 3:11 PM

Plenty more breezy conditions will be hitting the area over the next few days

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - High pressure overhead will keep our temperatures above average today. A couple of upper-level disturbances will move through our region during the later half of the work week.

These disturbances will bring much cooler air to our region as well as the possibility of a couple rounds of rain.

Another ridge will move back into our region early next week bringing with it dry conditions and warming temperatures.

