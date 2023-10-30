Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More warm conditions as winds continue in Yuma County

3:55 PM
3:57 PM

Winds will continue to remain felt in Yuma County as temperatures remain somewhat warm

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cool high pressure will moderate the next several days as near to below normal temperatures steadily warm into an above normal category.

Occasionally breezy conditions will be common through the midweek period across south-central Arizona.

Otherwise, chances of rain area essentially zero through at least early next week.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

