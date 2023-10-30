FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More warm conditions as winds continue in Yuma County
Winds will continue to remain felt in Yuma County as temperatures remain somewhat warm
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cool high pressure will moderate the next several days as near to below normal temperatures steadily warm into an above normal category.
Occasionally breezy conditions will be common through the midweek period across south-central Arizona.
Otherwise, chances of rain area essentially zero through at least early next week.