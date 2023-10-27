News 11 Weather: Weekend tricks & treats

Cooler temps but a period of strong winds are set to impact southeast California and southwest Arizona on Sunday.

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Temperatures today and Saturday will run above normal before we cool down, starting by the end of this weekend as a system traverses the region.

As this system pushes through, dry conditions will remain in place, but a period of strong winds will impact southeast California and southwest Arizona on Sunday.

High pressure will likely build over the western CONUS during the latter half of next week, pushing regional temperatures to above normal levels.