News 11 Weather: Weekend tricks & treats

Weather Authority / KYMA
By
Published 2:46 PM

Cooler temps but a period of strong winds are set to impact southeast California and southwest Arizona on Sunday.

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Temperatures today and Saturday will run above normal before we cool down, starting by the end of this weekend as a system traverses the region. 

As this system pushes through, dry conditions will remain in place, but a period of strong winds will impact southeast California and southwest Arizona on Sunday. 

High pressure will likely build over the western CONUS during the latter half of next week, pushing regional temperatures to above normal levels. 

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the Anchor, CBS Sports Director, and Executive Producer.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

