Normal temperatures to continue into next week

today at 12:54 PM
Published 1:24 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Above normal temperatures will continue through at least the first part of next week under weakening high pressure.

However, a slight increase in moisture this weekend should allow for some isolated showers and maybe a few thunderstorms to develop over mostly higher terrain areas in Arizona.

An area of low pressure passing by to the north of the region during the middle of next week will help to cool temperatures closer to normal by around next Wednesday or Thursday.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

