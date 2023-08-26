Excessive heat warnings are in place for next week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Excessive heat conditions are expected through early next week with lower desert high temperatures reaching 110 to 116 degrees.

These high temperatures in combination with very warm morning temperatures will result in a major-to-locally extreme heat risk.

Storm chances through early next week will be confined mainly across the higher terrain areas of Eastern Arizona.

Relief from the heat and better storm chances are expected by the second half of the week.