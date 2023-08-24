Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More winds expected to arrive as warm up continues

today at 3:10 PM
Published 3:14 PM

Expected winds of around 20 miles per hour will be coming soon as temperatures continue to increase towards the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Much lower chances for shower and thunderstorm activity will be seen through at least the weekend with chances generally confined to the higher terrain north and east of the Phoenix area.

A pattern shift will bring strong high pressure back to the region over the weekend, leading to above normal temperatures starting Friday and a high probability of excessive heat across the lower deserts by early next week.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

