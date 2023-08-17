Storm preps are recommended for the desert southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Storm preps are being strongly recommended for the desert southwest.

You just might need an umbrella to get through this weekend of the forecasted storm.

Tom Frieders of the National Weather Service said, “15 percent doesn’t seem like a lot but that’s a pretty significant risk if flash flooding, we should see a mix of thunderstorms.”

The City of Yuma is opening a self-serve sandbag filling station at the Yuma Civic Center.

The station will be open Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sunday.

Shovels will be available but you're encouraged to bring your own.

Selina Creasman is not taking any chances, completing last-minute fixes before the weekend arrives is preparing for severe weather.

“A little bit of preparing, gotta cover a hole on my roof but other than that not much,” said Creasman.

The City of Somerton is also issuing sandbags ahead of the storm at the Parks and Recreation Office, the public safety facility, and at city hall on Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.