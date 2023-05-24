Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and breezy conditions still likely to hit the area

As the Desert Southwest still avoids triple-digit conditions, more winds are likely on the way

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry and tranquil weather will continue across the region through the remainder of this week with occasionally breezy conditions developing each afternoon and evening.

High temperatures are not expected to vary much over the next several days, hovering a degree or two above the seasonal normal.

Readings will retreat closer to normal by this weekend.

