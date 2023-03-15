FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chances of rain as temps stay in the 70’s range

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Light rain this afternoon will redevelop as scattered to numerous showers are expected this evening through early tomorrow morning with isolated thunderstorms likely. A cooling trend starting today will continue through the work week. Conditions expected to improve going into Thursday, but temperatures will remain below average over the next several days. Uncertainty this weekend regarding precipitation chances and temperature fluctuations.

