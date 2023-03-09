FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More warmer temps forecasted for the weekend along with continued chances of wind
As temps are still expected to get into the 80's, winds are also forecasted for the upcoming weekend
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Mainly dry weather conditions will continue through at least early next week. Seasonable temperatures are expected through today, before a warming trend Friday through early next week results in temperatures above normal. Cooler conditions and potentially some precipitation expected by the second half of next week.