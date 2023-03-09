Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More warmer temps forecasted for the weekend along with continued chances of wind

As temps are still expected to get into the 80's, winds are also forecasted for the upcoming weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Mainly dry weather conditions will continue through at least early next week. Seasonable temperatures are expected through today, before a warming trend Friday through early next week results in temperatures above normal. Cooler conditions and potentially some precipitation expected by the second half of next week.

Luis Lopez

