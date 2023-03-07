FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More warm temperatures coming to the Desert Southwest
Locals will be feeling the heat as we come closer towards the weekend, temps could come close to 90 degrees
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry conditions are expected through early next week though there will be cloudy conditions at times. Near normal temperatures are expected through Thursday. This will be followed by a warming trend this weekend and early next week. In fact, highs in the 80s will be common for several days leading to the warmest temperatures of the year so far.