FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More warm temperatures coming to the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry conditions are expected through early next week though there will be cloudy conditions at times. Near normal temperatures are expected through Thursday. This will be followed by a warming trend this weekend and early next week. In fact, highs in the 80s will be common for several days leading to the warmest temperatures of the year so far.

