FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy winds and weekend rain coming to the Desert Southwest

High wind alerts are coming to the area, along with a good chance at rain to follow for the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Near to slightly above normal temperatures will persist through

Tuesday as a weak low pressure system slowly advances across northern Mexico.

As a result, a few periodic light showers may be possible over the next couple of days, though mainly across terrain features of southern Arizona.

A much stronger storm system will sweep through the region Wednesday yielding a few showers, much cooler temperatures, and a period of strong winds and potentially blowing dust.

Below normal temperatures and slight chance of showers should persist through the latter half of the week.