FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy winds and weekend rain coming to the Desert Southwest

High wind alerts are coming to the area, along with a good chance at rain to follow for the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Near to slightly above normal temperatures will persist through
Tuesday as a weak low pressure system slowly advances across northern Mexico.

As a result, a few periodic light showers may be possible over the next couple of days, though mainly across terrain features of southern Arizona.

A much stronger storm system will sweep through the region Wednesday yielding a few showers, much cooler temperatures, and a period of strong winds and potentially blowing dust.

Below normal temperatures and slight chance of showers should persist through the latter half of the week.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

