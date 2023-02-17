FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmup coming soon for the area along with extended windy days
While weekend temperatures are expected to be very nice, winds could be on the way as early as next Tuesday
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - High pressure over the Intermountain West will help bring breezy to windy conditions today, especially at higher elevations.
As an upper- level ridge builds across our region, a gradual warm up will occur for the weekend.
Uncertainty remains regarding our next system for early next week, which will meander off the California Coast for the next several days.
A stronger system has a chance to bring gusty winds and an elevated chance for rain Wednesday.