Skip to Content
Weather
By
Published 3:08 PM

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More winds and warmer temps on the way

KYMA

While heavy winds continue to move through the area, warmer temperatures will arrive for the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A weather disturbance is bringing very windy conditions ahead of a cold front today, which will sweep through the region this evening.

The winds are generating pockets of blowing dust.

This system is also bringing precipitation to the central Arizona lower deserts and light snow accumulations for the higher terrain east of Phoenix.

Well below normal temperatures are anticipated Wednesday and Thursday morning followed by a gradual warming trend.

More unsettled weather will be possible early next week.

Article Topic Follows: Weather
Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content