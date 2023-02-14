FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More winds and warmer temps on the way

While heavy winds continue to move through the area, warmer temperatures will arrive for the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A weather disturbance is bringing very windy conditions ahead of a cold front today, which will sweep through the region this evening.

The winds are generating pockets of blowing dust.

This system is also bringing precipitation to the central Arizona lower deserts and light snow accumulations for the higher terrain east of Phoenix.

Well below normal temperatures are anticipated Wednesday and Thursday morning followed by a gradual warming trend.

More unsettled weather will be possible early next week.