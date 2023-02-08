Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant and mostly clear skies coming to the Desert Southwest

Very nice conditions are likely to stay for the rest of this week and into the next

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With dry weather persisting, temperatures will warm to above normal levels through the end of the week with locally breezy conditions.

A low pressure system will track through the region Sunday and Monday resulting in a cooling trend.

Moisture with this system will be extremely limited with precipitation chances mainly being confined to the higher terrain areas of Arizona.

Luis Lopez

