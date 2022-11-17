FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winds beginning to slow down in the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As strong surface high pressure settles over Nevada, windy conditions will continue across portions of the Desert Southwest through this evening. Otherwise, mostly clear skies and cool temperatures are forecast over the next several days. For Phoenix and the remainder of the lower elevations, high temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and low 70s through the weekend. No rain is forecast.

