November 16, 2022 6:01 PM
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winds beginning to slow down in the Desert Southwest

Wind advisories that have been affecting Imperial County are set to expire, and hopefully winds will begin to slow the rest of the week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As strong surface high pressure settles over Nevada, windy conditions will continue across portions of the Desert Southwest through this evening. Otherwise, mostly clear skies and cool temperatures are forecast over the next several days. For Phoenix and the remainder of the lower elevations, high temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and low 70s through the weekend. No rain
is forecast.

