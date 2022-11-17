FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More nice temps expected through the weekend along with continued winds

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cool and dry conditions will prevail through at least the first half of next week with only occasional periods of high clouds tonight through Friday afternoon and again early next week. A weak and dry weather system passing through the region on Saturday will bring another round of breezy winds, particularly across portions of southeastern California. Temperatures will continue to run 5 to 10 degrees below normal with lower desert highs mostly in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A warming trend is then anticipated by late next week as high pressure builds across the intermountain West.

