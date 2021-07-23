Skip to Content
Weather
By ,
Published 5:03 PM

Flooding causing havoc across parts of Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Mother nature has swapped out scorching heat for damaging monsoon thunderstorms, swamping Arizona.

Video on Friday shows the swollen Santa Cruz river in the Tucson area.

A flash flood watch is in effect there until Monday. This means flash flooding will be possible at any point during this time frame.

Rainfall totals through Sunday will range from 4 to 8 inches in the mountains.

In Phoenix, powerful thunderstorms caused flash flooding and downed trees and powerlines.


In Scottsdale, city officials reported power outages in the city's old town district.

Weather hazards could include lightning, strong outflow winds, dust storms and heavy rainfall, all of which could lead to flash flooding.

Wildfire scars would be the most vulnerable during flash flooding.

News / Top Stories / Video / Weather Alerts / weather headlines / Weather Video
Author Profile Photo

Adonis Albright

Adonis Albright first found his passion in local news as a production assistant in San Diego after getting his Bachelor’s degree at San Diego State University.

You can catch Adonis reporting on KYMA at 5 and 6 p.m., as well as behind the desk on Fox9 at 9 p.m.

If you have a great story idea, you can reach him at adonis.albright@kecytv.com.

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content