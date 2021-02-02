Today is the warmest day of the week

Weather

YUMA COUNTY (KYMA, KECY)- A mild morning to start your Tuesday in the desert southwest with temperatures in the 50's.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), You can plan on a warm day ahead with highs climbing to near 80 later today.

We will see some clouds today, but not as many as Monday.

Above normal temperatures will last through Wednesday before a weak weather disturbance passes mostly to the north resulting in only some light showers across the Arizona higher terrain.

We will have a dry day for Tuesday.

Temps dip a bit for the middle of the week, falling to the upper 60's.

The weekend looks good with highs back in the 70's.