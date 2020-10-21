Weather disturbance will bring high’s to the 70’s next week

Weather

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- High temperatures will remain in the mid 90's through Thursday before cooling down.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a cooling trend takes place Friday through Tuesday as a low pressure system moves southward through the western states.

By Tuesday, highs are anticipated to be in the 60's at many lower desert locations.

The system will also bring a chance for rain, mainly for south-central Arizona, in the Sunday through Tuesday time frame.