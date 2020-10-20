Warm today then much cooler temperatures ahead

Weather

YUMA COUNTY (KYMA, KECY)- Temperatures will remain close to 10 degrees above normal the next several days with a steady cooling trend arriving over the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), readings may actually fall below average for several days early next week.

A polar jet stream will push a low pressure front South to parts of Arizona which is being attributed to the cooler conditions throughout the coming days.

An approaching weather disturbance early next week may be capable of squeezing out a few light showers, but focused mostly over higher terrain areas north and east of Phoenix.