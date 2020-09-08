Red Flag Warning in effect today with high winds and blowing dust

Weather

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Several weather alerts will take over the desert southwest before a rapid shift in temperatures tomorrow as a cool down will take effect.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a strong storm system will move out of the Northern Rockies into the Southwest and bring much cooler temperatures, breezy to windy conditions, and a relatively brief chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly over the high terrain east and north of Phoenix.

In Yuma County, that will result in low humidity levels, high winds, and blowing dust.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 11 a.m. MST Tuesday to midnight as winds will be entering from the northwest at 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts of up to 45 miles per hour.

Relative humidity levels will drop to as low as seven percent.

These conditions will last until Thursday before temperatures will return back to normal Friday into the weekend.

Drier and warmer conditions will gradually move into the region beginning later in the week.