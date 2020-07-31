Temperatures today to possibly beat record high

Weather

Temperatures expected to reach 120 degrees today in Yuma County

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- An Excessive Heat Warning has been extended until Monday evening, with temperatures today set to break record high's.

The record high temperature on this day in history was set back in 1957 when the the highest temperature was at 119 degrees. High's today in Yuma county are expected to reach 120 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), strong high pressure aloft will persist over the desert southwest the next few days.

Afternoon temperatures over the weekend are expected to range from 110 to 119 degrees.

Portions of south central and southwest Arizona and southeast California are affected with this warning set to expire Monday evening at 8 p.m.

As a result, very hot temperatures can be expected area wide today through the end of the week.

Hotter deserts will easily exceed 110 degrees each day with many locations exceeding 115 degrees today.

Thunderstorm chances will remain minimal through early next week with any isolated activity remaining over the higher terrain of southern Gila County.