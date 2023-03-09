Bobcat enters Arizona home, rests in dog bed
PHOENIX (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - A person in Arizona returned from work to find a wild animal in their dog's bed!
They snapped a couple of photos of a bobcat lounging in the comfy bed before it ran away.
It's believed the bobcat got into their home through a doggie door.
The dog, whose name is Squeakers, was attacked by the bobcat.
On a GoFundMe page, the owner says Squeakers was seriously injured and needs surgery.
