today at 6:38 AM
Published 7:15 AM

Bobcat enters Arizona home, rests in dog bed

PHOENIX (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - A person in Arizona returned from work to find a wild animal in their dog's bed!

They snapped a couple of photos of a bobcat lounging in the comfy bed before it ran away.

It's believed the bobcat got into their home through a doggie door.

The dog, whose name is Squeakers, was attacked by the bobcat.

On a GoFundMe page, the owner says Squeakers was seriously injured and needs surgery.

You can donate to Squeakers' recovery here!

