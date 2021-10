Disney launches new 'genie' app

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Disney announced plans to replace its FastPass system and replace it with a new mobile app allowing visitors to pay to skip the lines.

The new app is called the Disney Genie and will launch this fall at Disneyland, California Adventure Park and Walt Disney World.

The apps will replace Disneyland’s free FastPass and the $20 per day MaxPass.