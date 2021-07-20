Skip to Content
As Seen on TV
By
Published 11:28 PM

First Alert Weather: Chances for scattered showers remain

Near to below normal highs expected for the first half of the week, then below normal by late in the week.

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) -   Near to below normal highs expected for the first half of the week, then below normal by late in the week. More scattered to possibly widespread storms are expected for the second half of the week as a more organized weather system may affect the region. Storms will be capable of producing both locally heavy rain, strong winds, and blowing dust.

Local Forecast / Weather
Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content