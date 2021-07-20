First Alert Weather: Chances for scattered showers remain

As Seen on TV

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Near to below normal highs expected for the first half of the week, then below normal by late in the week. More scattered to possibly widespread storms are expected for the second half of the week as a more organized weather system may affect the region. Storms will be capable of producing both locally heavy rain, strong winds, and blowing dust.