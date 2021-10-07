Crews continue to battle Clip Fire amid windy conditions

Video

Blaze along Colorado River has so far scorched roughly 1,200 acres

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As of Thursday evening, crews were still attempting to get a handle on the massive "Clip Fire" burning along the Colorado river.

Officials with the National Imperial Wildlife Refuge tell News 11 that the clip fire grew slightly due to windy conditions.

At last check, containment is currently at 50%. The fire line in Arizona is holding, as well as on the southern end in California.

Crews said so far, roughly 1,200 acres have been burned.

The old draper cabin is the only structure being threatened at this time. Fire personnel are clearing around the cabin and wetting it down to protect it.

The "Clip Fire" started Tuesday afternoon following a lightning strike.