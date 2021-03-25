Tesla can now be purchased with Bitcoin

Video

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Crypto currency fans can now add a big ticket item to the list of things they can buy with their digital fortunes.

CEO Elon Musk announced through Twitter on Wednesday that you can buy a Tesla using Bitcoin. The automaker will not convert the Bitcoin into regular currency. Still, it appears to be good news for Bitcoin users.

The price of one Tesla climbed to over $56,000 shortly after Musk's tweet. That's more than an entry level Tesla Model Three which goes for just $40,000.

Tesla's most expensive vehicle--the Model X Plaid--costs around $120,000. That equals out to be a little more than two Bitcoins.