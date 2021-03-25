Skip to Content
Video
By ,
today at 10:08 am
Published 10:28 am

Tesla can now be purchased with Bitcoin

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Crypto currency fans can now add a big ticket item to the list of things they can buy with their digital fortunes.

CEO Elon Musk announced through Twitter on Wednesday that you can buy a Tesla using Bitcoin. The automaker will not convert the Bitcoin into regular currency. Still, it appears to be good news for Bitcoin users.

The price of one Tesla climbed to over $56,000 shortly after Musk's tweet. That's more than an entry level Tesla Model Three which goes for just $40,000.

Tesla's most expensive vehicle--the Model X Plaid--costs around $120,000. That equals out to be a little more than two Bitcoins.

As Seen on TV / Consumer

CNN

Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He found a knack for reporting/anchoring/editing when he got involved in the Blue Devil Broadcast in his sophomore year of high school. He knew right then that he wanted to be on-camera even though “I was really BAD!”

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content