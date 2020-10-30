Video By Brandon Mejia October 30, 2020 11:52 pm Published October 30, 2020 11:20 pm Share on FacebookShare on Twitter Share on Linkedin FNL Week 4: Final Scores, Helmet Props, Play of the week Additional video from Week # 3: FNL Part One: 'Marque Match-up' Yuma Catholic vs. Cortez, Yuma vs. Cibola FNL Part Two: Gila Ridge vs Kofa, Antelope vs. Heritage Academy Video: Recap of week #3 of Friday Night Lights Recap of week #2 of Friday Night Lights Recap of Week #1 of Friday Night Lights Friday Night Lights / Sports / Top Stories
Comments