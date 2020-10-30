Skip to Content
October 30, 2020 11:52 pm
FNL Week 4: Final Scores, Helmet Props, Play of the week

Additional video from Week # 3:
FNL Part One: 'Marque Match-up' Yuma Catholic vs. Cortez, Yuma vs. Cibola 
FNL Part Two: Gila Ridge vs Kofa, Antelope vs. Heritage Academy

Recap of week #3 of Friday Night Lights 
Recap of week #2 of Friday Night Lights
Recap of Week #1 of Friday Night Lights

Brandon Mejia

Brandon Mejia joins the news team as the evening anchor for KSWT. You can catch him weeknight at 6 and 10 p.m.

