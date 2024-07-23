An Unforgettable Golf Experience in Scotland

A local golfer travels to Scotland for an unbelievable golf experience in the birthplace of the sport.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gila Ridge's Trent Karvoski won the Yuma City golf championship and this summer had an unforgettable experience playing in Scotland, including at the legendary course St. Andrew's.

"It was amazing," Karvoski said. "I'm walking down some of the holes I felt the PGA and just everything down there. It was amazing. You can just feel the how PGA originated there. Golf originated all of the old pros being there and playing golf there. You can feel it."

Scotland is a dream destination for any golfer because it is the birthplace of the game.

"I jumped on it instantly because going to Scotland is that's where golf was originated," Karvoski said. "They started golf back there. the farmers hitting sticks and rocks and gopher holes."

Karvoski was one of 24 from across the U.S. that was chosen by the Volmer family to go play overseas with the purpose of preparing them for college and exposing the boys to different cultures.

"We all had different things in mind coming to this, leaving this," Karvoski said. "And it was cool to learn what everyone else's life is like in Cleveland or in Iowa and out of my state that I've grown up in."

Next up on Karvoski's bucket list is a historic course out on the shores of the Pacific Ocean.

"I really want to go play Pebble Beach with my father," Karvoski said. "It's something him and his father did almost 30 years ago. He sadly passed away a long time ago. So he was a very good golfer. And there's a picture of him and his father on the 12th tee box, and I want to go recreate it with him."

Karvoski is now focused on repeating as city champion this fall and making a run for a state title.