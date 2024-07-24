Local wrestlers learn from Arizona State Sun Devils at Gila Ridge camp

Wrestlers from across the Desert Southwest came out for day one of the event, which featured both the ASU head coach and their top wrestler

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local wrestlers got the chance Tuesday to learn from some of the best wrestling minds in the country.

Gila Ridge hosted a camp with Arizona State coaches and wrestlers on July 24 and 25.

80 kids of all ages from Yuma and Imperial counties are at the camp, where they can ask questions and get hands-on instruction from those in the ASU program.

One of the Sun Devils in attendance is head coach Zeke Jones, who hopes to inspire these young wrestlers.

"To show them that anything is possible, through dreams that become goals, if you work hard someday you could wrestle at ASU," Jones said.

Athletes also got instruction from a national champion.

Richard Figueroa was also this year's Pac-12 wrestler of the year, and on Tuesday he was out teaching the kids.

As something he experienced early on the mats, Figueroa understands the impact his words can have.

"I would say it's pretty amazing you know, at once I was one of them learning from a national champ so just to be able to give back and show them my craft and just give knowledge it's a blessing," Figueroa said.

Among the wrestlers soaking in the advice is incoming Gila Ridge Hawk Raiden Tanaka, who took away more than just fundamentals in his ground game.

"It's just a loss, if you win or lose and then, you just gotta work your butt off, pick the right partners, pick the right friends to be around," Tanaka said.

Wrestling season is still a few months away, but these kids can now say they're more ready than ever.