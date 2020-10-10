FNL: Final Scores, Helmet Props, Play of the Week

News

Week one is in the book for Friday Night Lights. Here are the scores and Helmet Props following tonight's games.

The Friday Night Lights helmet props for Week 1

Jaheim Wilson-Jones (Gila Ridge Hawks)

He kickstarted the Hawk's first offensive run with a 30+ yard reception from CJ Wiggins to put Gila Ridge in the Red Zone, leading to a rushing touchdown. Wilson-Jones also played hard on the defensive side of the ball. He stopped what could have been a Kofa King touchdown pass before halftime. Fully-extending his body he was able to get in front and blocked the pass in the endzone. He would also contribute to the Hawks touchdown extravaganza after Hawks scored 50 against Kofa's 13.

Yuma Catholic's Defense

Yuma Catholic would hold Pusch Ridge to only 7 points Friday night. Their stellar performance to shutdown down the offense gave plenty of opportunities for the Shamrocks to score. Although their offense had missed opportunities they were able to put up 14 and really rely on the brunt of their defense to keep Pusch Ridge from knotting it up. Yuma Catholic's Defense won the game Friday night.