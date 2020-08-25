Skip to Content
Street outside Staples Center to be renamed Kobe Bryant Boulevard

(KYMA, KECY) - One of the main roads to get to a Los Angeles Lakers game, might look a lot different for people driving to get to the game.

A nearly three-mile long portion of Figueroa street will be renamed to Kobe Bryant boulevard.

That includes a stretch that flanks the Lakers’ home court at Staples Center.

Bryant played for the Lakers for his entire 20-year career.

Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas just outside of Los Angeles on Jan. 26.

