Aeromexico files for U.S. bankruptcy

(CNN Business) - Aeromexico is filing for bankruptcy protection in the United States, making it the latest carrier to succumb to the pressures of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mexico's flagship airline announced Tuesday that it had applied to start restructuring under Chapter 11, which will allow it to continue flying.

"Our industry faces unprecedented challenges due to significant declines in demand for air transportation," CEO Andrés Conesa said in a statement. "We are committed to taking the necessary measures so that we can operate effectively in this new landscape and be well prepared for a successful future when the Covid-19 pandemic is behind us."

Like many airlines, Aeromexico has been forced to limit its operations as demand for air travel has dried up. Over the last few months, the airline has grounded part of its fleet, and it announced in March that it would start operating "cargo-only flights for the first time."