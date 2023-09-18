Cooking with Chef Lucy – Avocado Cream Pasta
Top Mealz Chef Lucy shows how to make a different kind of pasta using simple ingredients
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz presents how to make Avocado Cream Pasta, a healthy alternative side dish or meal if you would like to add protein.
Ingredients:
- 7 oz pasta of your choice
- 1 small avocado or around 1/2 large avocado
- 1 cup basil leaves loosely packed
- 1/2 lemon juice and zest
- 1 garlic clove
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1/2 cup pasta water
- 1/1 cup Cilantro
- 1 Cup Half & Half
Instructions:
- Cook your pasta according to the package instructions
- When draining the pasta, keep around 1 cup of the pasta water to one side.
- To prepare the green sauce, add all the ingredients to a blender and blend into a smooth sauce.
- Give the sauce a taste, increase the seasonings/lemon if preferred, and then combine with the pasta, mix well, and serve!
- Optionally, top with a little parmesan