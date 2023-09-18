Skip to Content
Cooking with Chef Lucy – Avocado Cream Pasta

By
today at 5:30 PM
Published 6:11 PM

Top Mealz Chef Lucy shows how to make a different kind of pasta using simple ingredients

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with Top Mealz presents how to make Avocado Cream Pasta, a healthy alternative side dish or meal if you would like to add protein.

Ingredients:

  • 7 oz pasta of your choice
  • 1 small avocado or around 1/2 large avocado
  • 1 cup basil leaves loosely packed
  • 1/2 lemon juice and zest
  • 1 garlic clove
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/2 cup pasta water
  • 1/1 cup Cilantro
  • 1 Cup Half & Half 

Instructions:

  1. Cook your pasta according to the package instructions ​
  2. When draining the pasta, keep around 1 cup of the pasta water to one side.​
  3. To prepare the green sauce, add all the ingredients to a blender and blend into a smooth sauce. ​
  4. Give the sauce a taste, increase the seasonings/lemon if preferred, and then combine with the pasta, mix well, and serve!​
  5. Optionally, top with a little parmesan​
Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

