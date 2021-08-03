Simone Biles returns, wins bronze for balance beam

Tokyo 2020

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - After withdrawing from several competitions, 24-year-old star Simone Biles returned to the balance beam and took home another medal.

Her performance marked the celebrated gymnast's return to the floor after she withdrew from most events during a disappointing showing during a team event last week.

Biles, who is often called the greatest female gymnast of all time, said she had a case of "twisties" which caused her to step aside. That's a term gymnasts use to describe a condition where they lose track of where they are while spinning through the air.

Many fans and experts lauded her for prioritizing her mental health over competing, despite some criticism from the sports world.

Now, Biles has racked up seven Olympic medals overall. She can't add to that total until 2024 though because the balance beam final was the last event in Tokyo she had qualified for.

Gymnasts from China took home the gold and silver in that event.