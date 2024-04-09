Pet Talk: Meet Skunky

An adorable pup who loves treats and people

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pet of the week.

Meet Skunky!

Skunky is a 2-year-old spayed female mixed breed who weighs 40 pounds.

Skunky is sweet and has a lot of love to give.

Skunky is very treat-motivated and loves to spend time with people.

She also would make a great companion dog and would fit perfectly in a home with a big yard or even R.V. life.

Come visit Skunky at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Skunky or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.