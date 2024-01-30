Skip to Content
Pet Talk: Meet Chrissy

TThe Humane Society of Yuma
By
January 29, 2024 1:08 PM
Published 9:47 AM

An adorable pup who likes to play and loves attention

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  It’s time to meet our pet of the week. 

Meet Chrissy!

Chrissy is a 1-year-old spayed female black mouth cur mix who weighs 30 pounds.  

Chrissy likes to play, walks well on a leash, and loves to play fetch. 

She has a calm side as well and enjoys a good nap. 

Chrissy also gets along great with other dogs and enjoys attention. 

Come visit Chrissy and all her furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Chrissy or any animal at The Humane Society a good home, you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

