Pet Talk: Meet Chrissy

An adorable pup who likes to play and loves attention

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pet of the week.

Meet Chrissy!

Chrissy is a 1-year-old spayed female black mouth cur mix who weighs 30 pounds.

Chrissy likes to play, walks well on a leash, and loves to play fetch.

She has a calm side as well and enjoys a good nap.

Chrissy also gets along great with other dogs and enjoys attention.

Come visit Chrissy and all her furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Chrissy or any animal at The Humane Society a good home, you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.