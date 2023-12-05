Pet Talk: Meet Bruce

An adorable pup who is handsome and smart

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pet of the week.

Meet Bruce!

Bruce is a 1-year-old male retriever who weighs 57 pounds and is handsome and smart.

Bruce walks well on a leash, knows some basic commands, and comes when he's called.

He loves to zoom around the yard and will zoom right up to you for a kiss.

Bruce loves to chase balls but he hasn't mastered fetch yet.

Bruce’s best feature is how he hops like a bunny.

Come visit Bruce and all his furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Bruce or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.