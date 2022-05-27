“We fail to recognize the true meaning of Memorial Day,” said Trevor Umphress 928 Fitness

Each year 928 Fitness hosts The Murph Challenge to pay homage to fallen Navy Seal Lt. Michael Murphy

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As we head closer to the Memorial Day holiday ads saturate the airwaves advertising a variety of sales events. And, most Americans are preparing for their day off.

According to Trevor Umphress of 928 Fitness, the true meaning of Memorial Day is lost on most Americans. That's why he and his team join gyms across the country to pay homage to our fallen warriors.

The Murph Challenge is held on Memorial Day to pay tribute to fallen Navy Seal Lieutenant Michael Murphy who was killed in action. Funds raised from the events go to a foundation in his name.

Umphress sees the challenge as more than a workout, according to him people get to take part in training created by Lieutenant Murphy himself.

The training is just a small glimpse into the dedication and commitment our servicemembers instill in themselves.

So, on Monday, Memorial Day, 928 Fitness ( 7015 E 29th St STE 101, Yuma, AZ 85365) will open its doors to the public. The Murph Challenge is free and anyone is invited to take part.

Umphress also wishes to remind the public that if they intend on visiting a cemetery please leave the coins where they are. The coins are symbolic and each coin has a different meaning.