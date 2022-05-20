Locals are asked to pay tribute to a fallen Navy Seal

Fuel Fitness is set to host its Murph Challenge on Saturday, May 21

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - How exactly do you honor one of the country's fallen? Especially a warrior like Navy Seal Lieutenant Michael Murphy?

If the name Lieutenant Michael Murphy doesn't ring a bell it should, his story and the story of his fellow Seals were seen on the big screen in the movie Lone Survivor.

Murphy was killed in action in Afghanistan at the hands of members of the Taliban. Because of those actions, he was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor.

The Murph is a cross-fit workout developed by Murphy himself and in his memory gyms across the country hold the Murph Challenge in an effort to raise money for local veterans.

On Saturday, May 21, Fuel Fitness (2555 E. Gila Ridge Road Ste. C) will host its annual Murph Challenge with proceeds from the event going to the Hospice of Yuma's "We Honor Our Vets" program.

The cost is $35 per person and anyone willing to try is invited to do so. Fuel Fitness will have three workouts one at 6 a.m., another at 7:30, and lastly a half workout at 9.

The Murph consists of a 1-mile run, 100-pullups, 200-pushups, 300-air squats and finished with another mile run.