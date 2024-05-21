Arizona SkinCare Institute celebrates anniversary with free event

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona SkinCare Institute said it is celebrating its second anniversary with an event on Saturday, June 1, and everyone is invited!

The community is invited to meet the team and learn about their programs.

The event will happen from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Arizona SkinCare Institute at 318 S. Main Street in Yuma.

There will be door prizes, local vendors, refreshments, and a grand prize raffle for free tuition to their Esthetician Program.

The Arizona SkinCare Institute said attendees will also be automatically entered to win its door prizes.

Grand Prize tickets cost $10 each and only cash will be accepted. Tickets are available at Nohemi's Threading Studio and Arizona SkinCare Institute and are non-refundable and non-negotiable.

In order to win the grand prize, participants must be 18 years or older and must be present during the raffle to win.

The grand prize winner announcement will be at 7:30 p.m.

Vendor spaces are still open. If you would like to showcase your business at the event, donate a prize for the raffle and a booth space will be reserved for you. Email yumaskincare@gmail.com for more details.