Chief Weather Forecaster was invited to read a book to the students at Harvest Preparatory Academy to celebrate reading month.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - March is National Reading Month!

And before the month officially comes to an end, I was able to stop by a local classroom to read the students a book.

I was invited by Mr. De Los Reyes from Harvest Preparatory Academy to read a book to his 3rd grade class this morning.

The kids were super excited and it was great to hear that they really love books and reading.

So it was such an honor to stop by to read to them and also talk about weather to all the students.

Thank you to Mr. De Los Reyes for inviting me and thank you to your 3rd grade class.

It was such a fun time and I am so happy I can celebrate National Reading Month with you all.