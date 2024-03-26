Pet Talk: Meet Mufasa

An adorable pup looking for a forever home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It’s time to meet our pet of the week.

Meet Mufasa!

Mufasa is an 8 year old neutered male pit bull terrier who weighs 88 pounds.

Mufasa is housebroken, low maintenance and loves to hang out with humans.

He gets along with other dogs but does fine without a playmate.

Mufasa is just a mellow boy that loves to go on walks.

Come visit Mufasa at the Humane Society of Yuma located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Mufasa or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.